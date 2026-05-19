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Indian Army Chief On Strategic Autonomy & Self-Reliant Defence Shorts


2026-05-19 06:45:18
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on strategic autonomy, whole-of-nation approach, and building a strong defence industrial base. Self-reliance is the path to India's power.

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