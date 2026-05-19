Infectious Diseases Collaboration And Licensing Agreements Benchmark Report 2026: Access To 1,700+ Real-World Partnerships Across Vaccines, Antivirals, Antibiotics, And Emerging Technologies
This report gives you direct access to 1,700+ real-world partnerships, so you can see exactly how deals are structured, valued, and negotiated across vaccines, antivirals, antibiotics, and emerging technologies.
Infectious Diseases Collaboration and Licensing Deals
- Stop guessing. Start benchmarking real deals. If you're working on an infectious disease deal, you don't need more opinions - you need evidence. Know what a "good deal" actually looks like Without real benchmarks, you're negotiating in the dark.
With this report, you can:
- Anchor negotiations with real precedent See what companies are actually paying - not what they claim in press releases Benchmark deal terms instantly Compare upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant transactions Avoid overpaying or underselling Understand the realistic range for deals at your stage and in your space Challenge counterpart assumptions with data Walk into negotiations backed by hard evidence, not guesswork See how deals are really written - not just announced
Most datasets stop at headlines. That's not enough.
This report gives you access to actual contracts, so you can see:
- How rights are allocated What partners commit to (and what they don't) How payments are structured and triggered Where risks and flexibilities sit
This is the detail that defines deal outcomes - and it's usually hidden.
- Built for teams actively doing deals
Whether you're licensing, partnering, or evaluating opportunities, this report helps you:
- Move faster with immediate access to relevant comparables De-risk decisions using real transaction evidence Strengthen internal alignment with credible market data Negotiate from a position of strength
What you get
- 1,700+ infectious disease deals Financial terms, including royalties where disclosed Fully searchable deal database (by company, therapy, technology, stage) Direct access to SEC-filed agreements 850+ pages of structured deal analysis The bottom line
If you're making decisions on incomplete information, you're taking unnecessary risk.
This report gives you the data, benchmarks, and contract-level insight to structure better deals - and win them.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in infectious diseases dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Infectious diseases partnering over the years
2.3. Infectious diseases partnering by deal type
2.4. Infectious diseases partnering by industry sector
2.5. Infectious diseases partnering by stage of development
2.6. Infectious diseases partnering by technology type
2.7. Infectious diseases partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for infectious diseases partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for infectious diseases partnering
3.3. Infectious diseases partnering headline values
3.4. Infectious diseases deal upfront payments
3.5. Infectious diseases deal milestone payments
3.6. Infectious diseases royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading infectious diseases deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in infectious diseases partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in infectious diseases
4.4. Top infectious diseases deals by value
Chapter 5 - Infectious diseases contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Infectious diseases partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Infectious diseases dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by infectious diseases therapeutic target
Deal directory
- Deal directory - Infectious diseases deals by company A-Z Deal directory - Infectious diseases deals by technology type Deal type definitions
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment