Infectious Diseases Collaboration And Licensing Agreements Benchmark Report 2026: Access To 1,700+ Real-World Partnerships Across Vaccines, Antivirals, Antibiotics, And Emerging Technologies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infectious Diseases Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2020-2026" report has been added tooffering.

This report gives you direct access to 1,700+ real-world partnerships, so you can see exactly how deals are structured, valued, and negotiated across vaccines, antivirals, antibiotics, and emerging technologies.

Infectious Diseases Collaboration and Licensing Deals



Stop guessing.

Start benchmarking real deals.

If you're working on an infectious disease deal, you don't need more opinions - you need evidence.

Know what a "good deal" actually looks like Without real benchmarks, you're negotiating in the dark.

With this report, you can:



Anchor negotiations with real precedent

See what companies are actually paying - not what they claim in press releases

Benchmark deal terms instantly

Compare upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant transactions

Avoid overpaying or underselling

Understand the realistic range for deals at your stage and in your space

Challenge counterpart assumptions with data

Walk into negotiations backed by hard evidence, not guesswork See how deals are really written - not just announced

Most datasets stop at headlines. That's not enough.

This report gives you access to actual contracts, so you can see:



How rights are allocated

What partners commit to (and what they don't)

How payments are structured and triggered Where risks and flexibilities sit

This is the detail that defines deal outcomes - and it's usually hidden.

Built for teams actively doing deals

Whether you're licensing, partnering, or evaluating opportunities, this report helps you:



Move faster with immediate access to relevant comparables

De-risk decisions using real transaction evidence

Strengthen internal alignment with credible market data Negotiate from a position of strength

What you get



1,700+ infectious disease deals

Financial terms, including royalties where disclosed

Fully searchable deal database (by company, therapy, technology, stage)

Direct access to SEC-filed agreements

850+ pages of structured deal analysis The bottom line

If you're making decisions on incomplete information, you're taking unnecessary risk.

This report gives you the data, benchmarks, and contract-level insight to structure better deals - and win them.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in infectious diseases dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Infectious diseases partnering over the years

2.3. Infectious diseases partnering by deal type

2.4. Infectious diseases partnering by industry sector

2.5. Infectious diseases partnering by stage of development

2.6. Infectious diseases partnering by technology type

2.7. Infectious diseases partnering by therapeutic indication

Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for infectious diseases partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for infectious diseases partnering

3.3. Infectious diseases partnering headline values

3.4. Infectious diseases deal upfront payments

3.5. Infectious diseases deal milestone payments

3.6. Infectious diseases royalty rates

Chapter 4 - Leading infectious diseases deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in infectious diseases partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in infectious diseases

4.4. Top infectious diseases deals by value

Chapter 5 - Infectious diseases contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Infectious diseases partnering deals where contract document available

Chapter 6 - Infectious diseases dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by infectious diseases therapeutic target

Deal directory



Deal directory - Infectious diseases deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Infectious diseases deals by technology type Deal type definitions

For more information about this report visit

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