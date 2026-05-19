403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Warns of Stronger Military Response
(MENAFN) Iran issued a warning on Monday to the United States and its allies, cautioning them against what it described as a potential new “strategic mistake” or miscalculation. A senior military official stated that the country’s armed forces are now more prepared and stronger than they have been in the past.
Ali Abdollahi, who serves as commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said in comments reported by an Iranian state broadcaster that Iran’s military remains on high alert and fully ready to respond to any renewed offensive actions. He added that Iran’s adversaries have repeatedly tested its defenses and military readiness.
“They should know that the Islamic Republic of Iran and its armed forces are more prepared and stronger than before, with their fingers on the trigger,” he said.
He further cautioned that any new attack would be met with a “swift, decisive, powerful and large-scale” retaliation. Abdollahi also claimed that Iran has already proven its strength “on the battlefield,” warning that future hostile moves would be answered with an even stronger reaction than in the most recent conflict.
Reaffirming Iran’s stance, he stated, “We will defend the rights of the Iranian nation with all our power and cut off the hand of any aggressor,” he said.
Tensions across the region have intensified since the United States and Israel conducted strikes against Iran in February. In response, Tehran carried out retaliatory attacks targeting Israel, as well as US-aligned partners in the Gulf region, and also moved to close the Strait of Hormuz.
Ali Abdollahi, who serves as commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said in comments reported by an Iranian state broadcaster that Iran’s military remains on high alert and fully ready to respond to any renewed offensive actions. He added that Iran’s adversaries have repeatedly tested its defenses and military readiness.
“They should know that the Islamic Republic of Iran and its armed forces are more prepared and stronger than before, with their fingers on the trigger,” he said.
He further cautioned that any new attack would be met with a “swift, decisive, powerful and large-scale” retaliation. Abdollahi also claimed that Iran has already proven its strength “on the battlefield,” warning that future hostile moves would be answered with an even stronger reaction than in the most recent conflict.
Reaffirming Iran’s stance, he stated, “We will defend the rights of the Iranian nation with all our power and cut off the hand of any aggressor,” he said.
Tensions across the region have intensified since the United States and Israel conducted strikes against Iran in February. In response, Tehran carried out retaliatory attacks targeting Israel, as well as US-aligned partners in the Gulf region, and also moved to close the Strait of Hormuz.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment