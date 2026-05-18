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Pakistan's Punjab Chief Minister Thanks President Ilham Aliyev

Pakistan's Punjab Chief Minister Thanks President Ilham Aliyev


2026-05-18 12:37:24
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Chief Minister of the Punjab Province of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, expressed deep gratitude to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for the warm welcome and friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, Trend reports.

She made the statement at the leaders' summit as part of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

"Being here in Baku today, I feel like I haven't come to a foreign country. I've come home," Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized.

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Trend News Agency

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