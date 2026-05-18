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News Update! (18-05-2026)
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Quick update on the top stories...
Qatar municipal authorities announce completion of nationwide Eid Al Adha preparations.
Qatar Tourism launches service excellence training for MOI immigration officers.
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