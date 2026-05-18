Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
News Update! (18-05-2026)

News Update! (18-05-2026)


2026-05-18 02:19:49
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Quick update on the top stories...

Qatar municipal authorities announce completion of nationwide Eid Al Adha preparations.

Qatar Tourism launches service excellence training for MOI immigration officers.

MENAFN18052026000067011011ID1111133377



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search