Nekoosa School District Announces Strategic Partnership With Edustaff To Strengthen Educator Staffing Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEKOOSA, Wis., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nekoosa School District has announced a new partnership with Edustaff, a leading provider of educational staffing services, to enhance the district's ability to recruit, place, and retain high-quality substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and support staff across its schools. The collaboration is designed to ensure continuity of instruction and student support throughout the academic year.

Under the agreement, Edustaff will manage the full lifecycle of substitute and support staff recruitment - from sourcing and credentialing to scheduling and compliance - leveraging its proprietary technology platform and deep network of education professionals. This allows Nekoosa administrators and principals to focus on their core mission of delivering an exceptional learning experience for students.

Edustaff brings decades of experience partnering with school districts across the Midwest to address the persistent challenge of staff shortages. The company's approach combines personalized service, rigorous background screening, and ongoing professional development resources to help districts maintain instructional quality and a safe learning environment.

“Nekoosa School District is a shining example of a tight-knit community that rallies around its students and educators. We are honored to support the district's staffing needs so that teachers and staff can focus on what they do best: inspiring and educating the next generation. Edustaff is committed to being a reliable, long-term partner for the Nekoosa community.”

- Derek Vogel, Chief Executive Officer, Edustaff

The partnership takes effect immediately, with Edustaff beginning onboarding operations in coordination with Nekoosa's Human Resources department. Both organizations anticipate a seamless transition that minimizes disruption for current staff and school building teams.

About Nekoosa School District

The Nekoosa School District serves students in the City of Nekoosa and surrounding communities in Wood County, Wisconsin. The district is committed to preparing every student for success in college, career, and community through rigorous academics, enriching extracurricular opportunities, and a supportive learning environment. For more information, visit .

About Edustaff

Edustaff is a premier educational staffing company dedicated to connecting school districts with qualified substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and support personnel. With a mission to support student achievement, Edustaff partners with districts across the country to deliver flexible, reliable, and compliant staffing solutions. For more information, visit .