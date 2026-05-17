CNG Price Now Up By ₹3, Crosses ₹80 Per Kg Mark In Delhi Check For Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai

MENAFN - Live Mint) After they were hiked by ₹2 on Friday, the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) were increased again by Re 1 per kg in Delhi on Sunday - marking the second increase in 48 hours.

Cumulatively, the cost of CNG has increased by ₹3 per kg in Delhi. The earlier hike in CNG prices came alongside the nationwide surge in prices of petrol and diesel by ₹3 per litre as soaring crude prices amid the West Asia war continued to squeeze Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

Following the latest revision, CNG in Delhi will cost ₹80.09 per kg, while consumers in Noida and Ghaziabad will have to pay ₹88.70 per kg.

This hike will have a direct impact on cab operators and other commercial vehicle users, who largely depend on CNG in national capital region.

Meanwhile, petrol in Delhi now costs ₹97.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹90.67 per litre.

It is important to note that the new revision in CNG prices is currently restricted to Delhi-NCR, and remains unchanged in other major cities. Fuel prices vary across states due to differences in value-added tax.

As of Sunday, 17 May, CNG prices in other major cities stand at:

Mumbai: ₹81.00 per kg

Chennai: ₹91.50 per kg

Bengaluru: ₹90.00 per kg

Ahmedabad: ₹82.25 per kg

Hyderabad: ₹97.00 per kg