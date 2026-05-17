CNG Price Now Up By ₹3, Crosses ₹80 Per Kg Mark In Delhi Check For Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai
Cumulatively, the cost of CNG has increased by ₹3 per kg in Delhi. The earlier hike in CNG prices came alongside the nationwide surge in prices of petrol and diesel by ₹3 per litre as soaring crude prices amid the West Asia war continued to squeeze Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).
Following the latest revision, CNG in Delhi will cost ₹80.09 per kg, while consumers in Noida and Ghaziabad will have to pay ₹88.70 per kg.
This hike will have a direct impact on cab operators and other commercial vehicle users, who largely depend on CNG in national capital region.
Meanwhile, petrol in Delhi now costs ₹97.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹90.67 per litre.
It is important to note that the new revision in CNG prices is currently restricted to Delhi-NCR, and remains unchanged in other major cities. Fuel prices vary across states due to differences in value-added tax.
As of Sunday, 17 May, CNG prices in other major cities stand at:
Mumbai: ₹81.00 per kg
Chennai: ₹91.50 per kg
Bengaluru: ₹90.00 per kg
Ahmedabad: ₹82.25 per kg
Hyderabad: ₹97.00 per kg
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