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China Performs First Combined Pig Organ Transplant into Human
(MENAFN) Chinese medical researchers have achieved a historic breakthrough in xenotransplantation by completing the first-known procedure involving the transplantation of a gene-modified pig liver along with two pig kidneys into a human recipient.
The surgery was carried out at a major medical center in southern China using a brain-dead patient. The complex operation was overseen by Professor Dou Kefeng, a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, according to reports.
During the procedure, surgeons implanted a liver and two kidneys obtained from a genetically engineered pig into the recipient at the same time. As stated by reports, the transplanted organs remained functional for nearly five days and showed no evidence of hyperacute rejection, a major obstacle that has long limited the success of cross-species organ transplantation.
Researchers reported that the transplanted liver was able to produce bile, while the kidneys generated urine and maintained consistent blood circulation. The findings indicated that all three organs were capable of working together inside the human body.
According to reports, the experiment aimed to determine whether several gene-edited pig organs could simultaneously function in a human recipient. Scientists view this as an important milestone in efforts to overcome the worldwide shortage of donor organs and expand future transplant options.
The surgery was carried out at a major medical center in southern China using a brain-dead patient. The complex operation was overseen by Professor Dou Kefeng, a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, according to reports.
During the procedure, surgeons implanted a liver and two kidneys obtained from a genetically engineered pig into the recipient at the same time. As stated by reports, the transplanted organs remained functional for nearly five days and showed no evidence of hyperacute rejection, a major obstacle that has long limited the success of cross-species organ transplantation.
Researchers reported that the transplanted liver was able to produce bile, while the kidneys generated urine and maintained consistent blood circulation. The findings indicated that all three organs were capable of working together inside the human body.
According to reports, the experiment aimed to determine whether several gene-edited pig organs could simultaneously function in a human recipient. Scientists view this as an important milestone in efforts to overcome the worldwide shortage of donor organs and expand future transplant options.
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