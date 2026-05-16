PM Modi Seeks To Elevate India-Netherlands Ties With 'Speed And Skill'

Delegation-Level Talks and Strategic Goals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (local time) underscored the need to combine India's "speed and skill" with the Netherlands' expertise to elevate bilateral cooperation across sectors such as innovation, investment, sustainability and defence.

Speaking during delegation-level talks with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, PM Modi said the partnership between the two countries can reach "new dimensions" through closer collaboration. "In light of this growing cooperation, during India's G20 Presidency in 2023, we invited the Netherlands to participate as a Guest Country. We are delighted that the former Prime Minister of the Netherlands also participated in the AI Impact Summit held in India this past February. India is the youngest nation in the world and the fastest-growing major economy globally. You represent the new generation of leadership in the Netherlands and Europe," PM Modi said. We must combine the expertise of the Netherlands with India's speed and skill across every sector, taking our cooperation in areas such as innovation, investment, sustainability, and defence to new dimensions," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi also considered the Netherlands as one of the most "important" partners to India, while reflecting on deep historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Shared Vision for Strategic Partnership

While speaking during delegation-level talks with Dutch PM Rob Jetten, PM Modi emphasised that democratic values, market economy, and responsible behaviour form part of the shared vision between countries. "We consider the Netherlands to be one of India's most important partners. The Netherlands is one of India's top five investors. Our historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties run very deep. Democratic values, a market economy, and responsible behaviour, these form part of our shared vision. With this shared vision, today we are elevating India-Netherlands relations to the level of a Strategic Partnership," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to Dutch PM Jetten for his warm welcome and highlighted the remarkable progress in India-Netherlands relations. "I thank you very much for the warm welcome extended to me and my delegation. I am delighted to be visiting the Netherlands after nearly a decade. Over the past decade, the India-Netherlands partnership has made remarkable progress," he said.

Earlier in the day, India and the Netherlands exchanged Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dutch PM Rob Jetten. PM Modi is currently in the Netherlands as part of his second leg of his five-nation tour.

PM Modi Engages with Indian Diaspora

PM Modi had earlier praised the Indian diaspora for its contributions to the Dutch society and for serving as a living bridge of friendship between India and the Netherlands.

On his arrival in the Hague, the Prime Minister was accorded a warm and spirited welcome by a large gathering of the Indian diaspora and friends of India in the Netherlands. Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi expressed appreciation for the enthusiastic and colourful reception.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the large number of Indian professionals in the technology sector and the growing number of Indian students in Dutch universities, particularly in innovation-driven fields, were adding strength to the contemporary partnership between the two countries. He further noted that sports linkages, in particular Cricket and Hockey, were contributing to a new vibrancy to the close people-to-people ties between the two countries, as per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Prime Minister Modi underlined that bilateral cooperation with the Netherlands was steadily expanding, with technology and innovation emerging as key focus areas. He underscored the robust and growing trade and economic relationship between the two countries, noting that the Netherlands is among India's largest export destinations in Europe and one of its foremost investment partners. He added that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement would further unlock new opportunities for both sides, as per a statement.

Call to Contribute to 'Viksit Bharat'

Prime Minister highlighted the growth and progress happening in India to become a developed country - Viksit Bharat by 2047. He noted the scale and pace of the ongoing transformation in India through wide-ranging advancements across infrastructure, manufacturing, clean energy, and digital systems. He emphasised that India was confidently shaping its own future, while contributing to global growth and prosperity, the MEA said.

PM Modi assured the diaspora community that the Indian Government stands firmly behind every Indian living abroad and remains committed to their welfare. He called upon them to actively contribute to the Viksit Bharat journey by leveraging their experience in the Netherlands, the statement said.

The Netherlands is home to the largest number of Indian origin people in mainland Europe, including around 200,000 members of the Surinami-Hindustani community. In this regard, he highlighted the liberalisation in OCI eligibility for the Surinami-Hindustani diaspora from the 4th generation to the 6th generation. (ANI)

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