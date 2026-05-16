India, Netherlands To Deliver Clear Benefits For Businesses: PM Jetten

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten said that India and Netherlands will deliver clear benefits for businesses, while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for engaging in constructive discussions and building on the partnership spanning many years. Jetten thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inspiring ideas and for this productive discussion. He said, "Together we'll deliver clear benefits for our businesses, for people, and for future generations... The constructive discussions we've had this afternoon are a logical next step, building on the many years of excellent relations between our countries. So, Prime Minister, thank you for being here. Thank you for your inspiring ideas and for this productive discussion. Let us agree to continue these conversations well beyond today."

Dutch CEOs Praise PM Modi's Leadership, India's Growth

Following the address of the PM Modi and PM Jetten, Port of Rotterdam Authority CEO Boudewijn Siemons stressed the importance of increasing cooperation, saying, "It's extremely important to deepen these relationships in a volatile world. Countries like ours should increase our cooperation and our businesses. We're both very outward-looking as countries and I think there's a lot that we can do in common."

Prosus CEO Fabricio Bloisi lauded PM Modi's leadership, saying that now they can invest much more. He said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we are talking about how we can invest much more. We really believe that the AI opportunity is amazing and sharing that development with Netherlands and India is a very big opportunity... The leadership of Prime Minister Modi has been amazing to make sure that India not only keep its existing investors, but more than that, build a much prosper India to take investments in technology."

Rijk Zwaan MD Martijn Eggink said that international collaboration is essential. He told ANI, "No nation in the world is able to have a food system completely dependent on one country. So international collaboration is essential. So in that sense I also fully strengthen the words of Prime Minister Modi that this is important."

On PM Modi's visit to the country, NXP Semiconductors Executive Director, Maurice Geraets, said, "We have been in India for more than 50 years since with 4,000 colleagues. We are committed to India and his commitment means a lot to us because we see that we will grow in our industry in coming years. We as a company expect to grow and that means that our research and development in India is very important for us and will also grow"

Randstad CEO Sander van't Noordende, said that in the last decade, there has been a notable acceleration in everything in infrastructure in India. He said, "In the last 10 years, there has been a notable acceleration in everything (in India) in infrastructure, technology, consumer goods, labour market and employment. India is absolutely on the right track and obviously that's under Prime Minister Modi's leadership."

Focus on Semiconductors, Technology, and Trade

Unlocking new opportunities! Prime Minister @narendramodi alongwith PM Rob Jetten engaged with the CEOs of leading Dutch companies across various sectors including energy, sustainability and technology. PM emphasised on expanding collaboration in several areas especially in... twitter/89KWGm6K7c - Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 16, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Rob Jetten held discussions today with prominent CEOs of leading Dutch companies across various sectors such as energy, ports, health, agriculture trade, and technology, among others.

The business leaders made presentations on three clusters: Semiconductors, Technology and innovation; Infrastructure, logistics and maritime; and Sustainability, Energy and Agriculture; outlining their strategies for India.

Key Semiconductor Pact Signed

Ahead of the meeting, an agreement between ASML and Tata Electronics was signed in the presence of the two leaders.

They welcomed the decision of Tata Electronics and ASML to partner together for India's first front-end semiconductor FAB in Dholera, Gujarat.

Prime Minister Modi welcomed the deepening of business-to-business ties between India and the Netherlands, and appreciated the growing interest of Dutch companies in India's economic vibrancy.

Highlighting the recent reforms and initiatives, he emphasised efforts to improve the ease of doing business and to establish a stable, efficient, and predictable policy environment.

Prime Minister Modi encouraged Dutch companies to explore opportunities in India, particularly in maritime, renewable energy, digital technologies, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and healthcare sectors.

The two Prime Ministers called for early implementation of the India-EU FTA.

The FTA reinforces India and the European Union as trusted and reliable partners, committed to open markets, inclusive growth and resilient supply chains.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that industry leaders appreciated the Government of India's reform agenda and shared their future plans for India. They expressed interest in exploring opportunities to enhance their presence in India. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)