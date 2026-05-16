War Update: 195 Clashes On Front Line, Ukrainian Forces Neutralize 60 Occupiers In Pokrovsk Direction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, providing operational information as of 22:00, Ukrinform reports.

“Since the beginning of this day, a total of 195 combat clashes have taken place... The enemy carried out 51 airstrikes, dropped 182 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 5,768 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,226 strikes on settlements and positions of our forces,” the report said.

Ukrainian border guards capture three Russian soldiers near Vovchansk

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, there were 16 clashes. The enemy carried out five airstrikes, used 10 guided bombs, and conducted 80 shellings of settlements and Ukrainian positions, four of them with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions five times near Vovchansk, Radkivka, Hraniv, Izbytske, and Starytsia. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy assaults near Novoosynove and Podoly.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops stopped seven enemy attempts to advance near Stepove, Novyi Myr, Stavy, Drobysheve, Yampil, and Ozerne.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled three enemy attempts near Zakitne and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one attack was stopped near Nykyforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 assaults near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 23 attacks, attempting to advance near Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Nove Shakhove, Bilytske, Hryshyne, Vasylivka, Novomykolaivka, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Boikivka, Serhiivka, and Molodetske.

Preliminary estimates indicate that in this direction alone today, 46 occupiers were eliminated and 14 wounded. Ukrainian forces also destroyed 11 vehicles, 8 special equipment units, one electronic warfare station, and one infantry shelter; three vehicles, three artillery pieces, and five UAV command posts were damaged. Additionally, 250 enemy drones of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations today.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 17 assaults near Dobropillia, Verkhnia Tersа, Zlahoda, Hirke, Krynychne, Staroukrainka, Huliaipilske, and Charivne.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped two assaults toward Antonivka.

No significant changes were reported on other fronts, the General Staff concluded.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia's total combat losses since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, through May 16, 2026, are estimated at about 1,347,620 personnel.