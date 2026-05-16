Madhya Pradesh: Mild Earthquake Sparks Panic In Betul, Pandhurna

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Betul, May 17 (IANS) A series of sudden seismic disturbances accompanied by a mysterious loud sound sent waves of panic across multiple towns in Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

According to initial reports from National Center for Seismology, an earthquake measuring 3.91 on the Richter scale was felt across a widespread region, including the Betul, Pandhurna, and Multai areas at around 9:30 p.m., 9:41 p.m., 9:43 p.m. and 10:17 p.m. on Saturday.

While the initial tremors put residents on alert, a second, more intense disruption later in the night triggered absolute chaos within the local communities.

The situation escalated dramatically around 11:24 p.m. when certain parts of the region experienced a sudden and intense tremor.

According to eyewitnesses, the event began with an unsettling and incredibly loud boom that echoed through the night air.

Immediately after the sound, the earth began to shake violently.

The impact of the tremor was severe enough that the walls of houses vibrated, and household items rattled on shelves for several consecutive seconds, locals said.

Fearing an impending natural calamity or structural collapse, terrified residents who were still awake, as well as those jolted from their sleep, immediately fled their homes to seek safety in open grounds.

The suddenness of the tremors left the population visibly shaken.

Almost instantly, a massive flurry of phone calls ensued as anxious citizens reached out to family members, friends, and neighbours to check on one another's safety and ascertain the extent of the damage.

Residents living in the central parts of the town reported that the sequence of events was identical, with a thunderous noise preceding the physical shaking of the ground.

Within minutes of the event, news reports and personal accounts detailing the earthquake in Multai flooded various social media platforms, with citizens sharing videos of households vibrating.