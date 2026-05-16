Raj BJP Core Committee Meet: Madan Rathore, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma To Finalise Names For RS Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 17 (IANS) The Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Core Committee meeting was held in Jaipur to review various ongoing campaigns and organisational activities across the state, veteran party leader and former State party President Arun Chaturvedi said.

He told that the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections were discussed during the meeting on Saturday.

Keeping in view the dedication of party workers, their loyalty to the party organisation, and the overall interests of the party, all members, both physically present and virtually connected, informed State BJP President Madan Rathore and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma to hold consultations and forward suitable names to the Central Election Committee.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the Rajasthan government's "Gram Rath Yatra" campaign aimed at promoting farmers' welfare.

Chaturvedi added that the initiative has enabled the state government to effectively reach farmers and communicate its schemes, policies, and commitments at the grassroots level.

A detailed discussion was also held on the NEET examination controversy.

The Core Committee criticised the Congress for allegedly politicising the issue and termed such attempts unfortunate.

According to former State BJP President Chaturvedi, the irregularities in the NEET examination originated in Nashik and later spread to Pune, Gurugram, and other parts of the country.

He said the Central government acted promptly by cancelling the examination and handing over the investigation to the CBI.

He also added that during the tenure of the previous Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan, the BJP had repeatedly demanded a CBI inquiry into the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) examination paper leak case, but no such action was taken.

He said that after the BJP government came to power in Rajasthan, efforts were made to connect various aspects of the case and take action against those involved.

Most BJP members attended the meeting physically, while several senior BJP leaders joined virtually due to prior engagements or other reasons.

Those attending the meeting online included veteran BJP leaders such as Union Ministers C.P. Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Alka Gurjar, and Satish Poonia.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav could not join virtually due to technical issues but participated through telephone.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje conveyed her best wishes for the meeting through a message, citing the ill-health of a close relative as the reason for her absence.

Among those present at the meeting were State BJP President Madan Rathore, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, former Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Bhagirath Chaudhary, and former State BJP President Ashok Parnami.

Chaturvedi said the meeting also reviewed the organisational training camps currently being conducted across Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan BJP Core Committee expressed satisfaction over the participation of senior party workers and the guidance being provided to party cadres in line with the organisation's objectives.

The meeting further discussed the rise in petrol and diesel prices due to international circumstances.

Chaturvedi said that because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and prevailing global conditions, fuel prices have increased significantly in many countries.

However, former State BJP President Chaturvedi claimed that in India, the increase in fuel prices has remained comparatively limited and that the Central government has provided subsidies over the past four months to shield consumers from additional burden.

He accused the Congress of politicising the fuel price issue and said that during the previous Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government, the BJP had demanded relief in VAT rates but no action was taken at the time.

In contrast, he said, the present Rajasthan government under Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has provided relief to the public on two separate occasions.