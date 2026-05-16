India Exports Jump 13.6% To USD 80.8 Bn In April 2026 Imports Hit USD 88.61 Bn

MENAFN - KNN India)India's total exports of merchandise and services reached an estimated USD 80.80 billion in April 2026, marking a 13.59 per cent increase from USD 71.13 billion in April 2025, according to data released by the Commerce & Industry Ministry.

Total imports stood at USD 88.61 billion, up 7.67 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from USD 82.29 billion, while the overall trade deficit narrowed to USD 7.81 billion from USD 11.16 billion a year earlier.

Merchandise Trade

Merchandise exports rose to USD 43.56 billion in April 2026 from USD 38.28 billion in April 2025. Merchandise imports increased to USD 71.94 billion from USD 65.38 billion over the same period.

Stripping out petroleum and gems and jewellery, core exports grew to USD 31.64 billion from USD 28.66 billion, while core imports rose to USD 45.87 billion from USD 39.75 billion.

Among the top performing export categories, other cereals led growth at 210 per cent, followed by meat, dairy and poultry products at 48 per cent, electronic goods at 40 per cent, and petroleum products at nearly 35 per cent. Engineering goods, drugs and pharmaceuticals, organic chemicals, and marine products also recorded healthy gains.

On the import side, chemical materials, pulses, precious stones, petroleum products, and iron and steel all declined YoY, providing some relief on the import bill.

Services Trade

Services exports are estimated at USD 37.24 billion for April 2026, up 13.36 per cent from USD 32.85 billion in April 2025. Services imports edged lower to USD 16.66 billion from USD 16.91 billion, reflecting a continued and widening surplus in the services account.

Key Trade Partners

Among export destinations, Sri Lanka recorded the sharpest rise in value terms at over 214 per cent, followed by Singapore at 179 per cent, Hong Kong at nearly 91 per cent, Bangladesh at 64 per cent, and Tanzania at 158 per cent.

On the import side, Peru and Oman led growth at 316 per cent and 246 per cent respectively, while China remained the largest source of import growth in absolute terms at nearly 21 per cent, followed by Saudi Arabia at 30 per cent and Russia at 18 per cent.

(KNN Bureau)