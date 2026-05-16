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Motorhome Jammed On Bend Blocks Swiss Traffic For Hours

Motorhome Jammed On Bend Blocks Swiss Traffic For Hours


2026-05-16 02:20:08
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A motorhome got stuck in a tight bend in Welschenrohr, northern Switzerland, on Friday evening. The driver had disregarded a ban on vehicles over 3.5 tonnes, Solothurn cantonal police reported on Saturday. This content was published on May 16, 2026 - 13:29 1 minute Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Zu schweres Wohnmobil bleibt am Balmberg stecken Original Read more: Zu schweres Wohnmobil bleibt am Balmberg st

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The 73-year-old man was travelling in his vehicle from Welschenrohr towards Balmberg at around 5:30pm. Despite signs prohibiting driving, he continued his journey until he became blocked on a tight right-hand bend.

A towing service had to be called out to recover the heavy motorhome. Balmbergstrasse was completely closed for around three hours due to the complex work.

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Adapted from German by AI/ts

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