Motorhome Jammed On Bend Blocks Swiss Traffic For Hours

The 73-year-old man was travelling in his vehicle from Welschenrohr towards Balmberg at around 5:30pm. Despite signs prohibiting driving, he continued his journey until he became blocked on a tight right-hand bend.

A towing service had to be called out to recover the heavy motorhome. Balmbergstrasse was completely closed for around three hours due to the complex work.

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Adapted from German by AI/ts

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