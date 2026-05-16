IPL 2026: 4 Catches Dropped - GT's Fielding Woes Vs KKR Fuel 'Butterfingers' Carnage In Kolkata

The Gujarat Titans' fielding has reached an uncharacteristic low during a crucial IPL 2026 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, May 16.

The GT skipper, Shubman Gill's decision to bowl first has completely backfired as the KKR posted a solid total of 247/2 in 20 overs. Opener Finn Allen led the batting with a brilliant knock of 93 off 35 balls, including 10 sixes and 4 fours, at a strike rate of 265.71. Young batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi unleashed his firepower with a brutal innings of 82 off 44 balls, including 7 sixes and 4 fours, at a strike rate of 186.36.

Raghuvanshi shared an unbeaten 108-run partnership for the second wicket with Cameron Green, who scored 52 off 28 balls, including 4 sixes and 3 fours, at a strike rate of 185.71, leaving the Gujarat Titans with a daunting, near-impossible chase ahead.

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The 'Butterfingers' Saga: GT's Fielding Blunders Cost Big vs KKR

If Kolkata Knight Riders have managed to post a massive total on the board in a crucial clash, the credit must go as much to the poor fielding by the Gujarat Titans. The visitors dropped as many as four catches, which eventually benefited the hosts' batters, who leveraged the lifelines to unleash absolute carnage at Eden Gardens.

The tumbling failure began early in the powerplay when Finn Allen was dropped on 14 by Mohammed Siraj. Unwilling to let go of the opportunity, the explosive Kiwi punished the error by smashing a devastating 93, making the GT realise the immense cost of their early generosity.

The nightmare in the field only deepened as the innings progressed, as the catches of Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green were dropped by Washington Sundar and Arshad Khan, respectively, completely dismantling any hopes of a Gujarat fightback.

Given two lifelines, he exploded for off just deliveries #TATAIPL Race To Playoffs 2026 ➡️ #KKRvGT | LIVE NOW twitter/ceWdqWC6Pt

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 16, 2026

Because of dropped catches, the Gujarat Titans eventually conceded an extra 138 runs to the KKR batsmen following the initial drop chances, effectively pricing themselves out of the match.

In the ongoing IPL season, the Gujarat Titans dropped four catches in an innings for the first time, and their total tally was reportedly taken to 19, making them one of the most penalised teams in the tournament when it comes to giving away second chances.

GT Slammed for Dropping Catches

The Gujarat Titans' fielding woes, especially dropping crucial catches, which eventually proved costly, have sparked criticism on social media, with fans and cricket enthusiasts dubbing the team 'butterfingers.'

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts slammed GT's fielding, calling it 'uncharacteristically poor,' 'absolute butterfingers,' and 'sloppy,' with several noting that multiple dropped catches handed KKR a massive total on the board.

Others highlighted that the repeated errors in the field, including four crucial dropped catches, effectively handed KKR a huge advantage, making GT's chances of a comeback nearly impossible. Many fans expressed frustration, saying that such mistakes are 'completely unacceptable' and questioning the team's fielding standards in the IPL 2026 season.

#KKRvsGT So rare to see GT fielding like this. Dropping absolute sitters and missing such easy catches, really unlike them.

- CricketDecoded (@UnfilteredBoiX) May 16, 2026

GT not only dropped 4 catches even the fielding was below par. I am saying again the number of catches being dropped this IPL is not normal. I really don't have a good feeling about this...you can sense it in the commentators voices as well Armchair Expert (@cricnator) May 16, 2026

Very poor fielding by GT. They have dropped so many catches and boundaries.#KKRvsGT R (@ritesh_1625) May 16, 2026

Having Gt at 6. Small stake. Too many drop catches. So not fully confident

- Mathmagician (@NaniPruthviraj) May 16, 2026

Everyone's going to talk about KKR smashing 247, but hardly anyone will mention how GT turned up with butter in their hands in the field. They dropped four catches, joint-highest in a single IPL innings for GT and this was the 7th time they've done this. twitter/VR3B65BmHi

- Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) May 16, 2026

Absolute Carnage by @KKRiders who post a massive 247-2 thanks to @FinnAllen32 @angkrish10 & Cam Green. The terrible sloppy fielding by @gujarat_titans only helped KKR's batters. No way will GT be able to chase this mammoth total down. #GTvKKR

- Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) May 16, 2026

Extremely poor fielding from GT today

- Mister Blitz (@misterrblitz) May 16, 2026

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans are sitting at the second spot with eight wins from 12 matches, earning 16 points. They are just a win away from officially sealing their spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs.

Despite this humbling evening in Kolkata, the Titans' strong run earlier in the league stage has kept them in a highly favourable position on the points table.

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