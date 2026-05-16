TN Cabinet Expansion On Cards As Vijay Govt Prepares For Lengthy Assembly Session

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 16 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, who assumed office on May 10 as the head of the State's 17th Legislative Assembly, is expected to move ahead with a major cabinet expansion as the newly formed government prepares for its first full-fledged Assembly session and key administrative decisions.

Vijay was sworn in along with nine ministers, including N. Anand, Aadhav Arjuna and K.A. Sengottaiyan, marking the beginning of a new political phase in the state.

With the government now settling into office, discussions regarding broader representation within the ruling alliance and support groups have begun gaining momentum. During Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) first convention at Vikravandi, Vijay had announced that parties and groups extending support to his government would receive appropriate representation in governance.

In line with that assurance, political sources indicate that the Congress party, which joined the alliance after the election, could receive two ministerial berths in the proposed cabinet expansion. Likewise, leaders associated with the S.P. Velumani faction, which split from AIADMK and later extended support to the Vijay-led administration, are also expected to receive representation in the government.

Reports suggest that the faction may be considered for up to five cabinet positions.

Meanwhile, other parties and support groups that backed the government are also understood to be seeking representation in the ministry.

Consultations are continuing with alliance partners and supporting leaders as the Chief Minister works towards finalising the expanded cabinet structure.

Sources indicate that efforts are underway to complete discussions and prepare the ministerial list within the next few days.

Political observers expect the ministry to eventually expand to around 34 members. Under such an arrangement, TVK is expected to retain the majority of portfolios while balancing alliance commitments and political equations.

The swearing-in ceremony for additional ministers is expected to be held at Raj Bhavan in Chennai, where Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar would administer the oath of office.

The expanded ministry will be followed by the first Assembly session of the new government, beginning with the Governor's address.

Discussions on the motion of thanks are expected to continue for several days, with members from both treasury and opposition benches participating. The government is also preparing to present the 2026–27 State Budget, which is expected to provide the first major indication of the Vijay administration's policy priorities and governance roadmap.