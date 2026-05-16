Rahul Gandhi Demands Sacking Of Dharmendra Pradhan Over NEET Paper Leak

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday demanded the immediate removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the leak of the NEET examination paper, accusing the government of failing to protect the future of millions of students.

In a scathing attack on the Centre, Rahul Gandhi alleged that nearly 22 lakh NEET aspirants had been“cheated” and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining silence on the issue.

“Twenty-two lakh NEET students have been cheated. But Modi ji is not saying a word. Remove Dharmendra Pradhan ji immediately, or take responsibility yourself. Modi ji, sack Dharmendra Pradhan now,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

He also released a video statement in which he claimed that the NEET question paper had been circulated two days before the examination.

Targeting the Education Minister, Rahul Gandhi said,“The whole country knows that the paper was distributed two days before the exam. India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says he has nothing to do with it. You have damaged the very core idea of India.”

Rahul Gandhi alleged that there is a nexus involving the RSS, BJP, and individuals appointed in educational institutions, claiming the system was being used for profiteering at the cost of students' futures.

“This nexus between the RSS, BJP and the people they have installed in universities has destroyed India's education system,” he alleged.

The Congress leader further attacked the process of appointing Vice-Chancellors in universities, claiming ideological affiliation had replaced merit and academic competence.

“The whole country knows that if someone wants to become a Vice-Chancellor, knowledge or experience is no longer important. If a person is affiliated with the RSS, he or she can become a Vice-Chancellor. If you are not from the RSS, you cannot become a Vice-Chancellor,” Gandhi said.

Referring to repeated incidents of examination paper leaks across the country, he alleged that such failures had occurred“at least 80 times,” destroying the future of nearly two crore young people.

Demanding accountability, Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Modi should immediately sack the Education Minister and ensure strict punishment for those responsible for the paper leak.