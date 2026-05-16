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US Commander Says Afghanistan Remains Major Focus Of Terror Threat Monitoring

US Commander Says Afghanistan Remains Major Focus Of Terror Threat Monitoring


2026-05-16 09:01:07
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A senior United States military official said Afghanistan remains a central focus of American counterterrorism monitoring, warning that militant threats linked to the country continue to concern US security agencies.

US media reported Friday that senior commander Brad Cooper told lawmakers during a congressional hearing that Afghanistan remains“at the forefront” of terrorist activities being closely monitored by Washington and its regional partners.

The official said further details would be discussed in classified sessions, but stressed that the United States continues working with regional allies to contain and disrupt threats emerging from Afghanistan.

According to Cooper, Washington is maintaining close surveillance of developments in the region and remains prepared to respond to potential security threats linked to militant organizations.

The remarks highlight continuing American concerns nearly five years after the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan in 2021, which ended two decades of military involvement in the country.

Taliban in Kabul have repeatedly denied the presence of foreign terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan territory and insist the country no longer poses a threat to regional or international security.

However, Western intelligence agencies and international monitoring bodies have continued to warn about the activities of extremist groups, including regional branches of Islamic State, inside Afghanistan and neighboring areas.

The comments also come amid growing geopolitical tensions surrounding engagement with Kabul authorities after Russia expanded contacts with Taliban officials, prompting earlier warnings from the US State Department against cooperation with what Washington described as“malign actors.”

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Khaama Press

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