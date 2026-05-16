Netherlands A 'Natural Gateway' To Europe For Indian Firms: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described the Netherlands as a "natural gateway" for Indian businesses entering Europe, saying the historic India-European Union trade agreement would further strengthen ties between the two countries.

Addressing the Indian diaspora during his visit to the Netherlands, Modi highlighted growing cooperation between the two countries in areas ranging from energy security and water management to green hydrogen. "From energy security to water security, the Netherlands and India are working together across several key areas. Our cooperation in green hydrogen is especially important," Modi said during the address.

India-EU Partnership and Business Opportunities

The Prime Minister said the India-EU trade agreement would deepen bilateral partnership and create new opportunities for businesses and the Indian community living in Europe. "The historic trade agreement between India and the European Union will further strengthen the partnership between India and the Netherlands, and all of you [Indian diaspora in the Netherlands] will also benefit from it," he said.

Highlighting the Netherlands' strategic importance for Indian businesses, Modi said the country could serve as a key entry point for companies looking to expand across Europe. "For Indian businesses, the Netherlands will become a natural gateway to enter Europe," the Prime Minister said.

Role of the Indian Diaspora

Modi also underlined the role of the Indian diaspora in strengthening business and economic ties between India and Europe. "Our diaspora can serve as a trusted bridge. The diaspora understands both India's ambitions and Europe's standards," he said.

According to Modi, stronger India-Netherlands cooperation and the evolving India-EU economic partnership would also create greater opportunities for Indians living in Europe to access high-quality Indian products. "This will also create greater opportunities for Indians based here to access high-quality products from India," he added.

The Prime Minister is in the Netherlands in the second leg of his five-nation visit. This is PM Modi's second visit to the Netherlands after his previous visit in 2017. The bilateral engagement spans diverse sectors, including defence, security, innovation, green hydrogen, semiconductors and a strategic partnership on water. (ANI)

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