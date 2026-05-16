Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi Stern Message To Pakistan: '...Want To Be Part Of Geography, History Or Not'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi issued a stern warning to Pakistan on Saturday, saying that if Pakistan continues to harbour terrorists and operate against India, then they have to "decide whether they want to be part of geography or history or not".

During an interactive session hosted by 'Uniform Unveiled' at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi, General Dwivedi was asked how the Indian Army would respond if the circumstances that led to Operation Sindoor last year recur or“if Pakistan gives us a chance again for the continuation of Operation Sindoor.”

The Army chief said,“If you have heard me earlier, what I have said... that Pakistan, if it continues to harbour terrorists and operate against India, then they have to decide whether they want to be part of geography or history or not.”

His remarks at the event, 'Sena Samwad', came days after the country and the Indian military marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor was launched early on May 7 last year in retaliation to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, with Indian forces conducting precision strikes on multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan later also launched offensives against India, and all subsequent counter-offensives by India were also carried out under Operation Sindoor.

The military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, lasting nearly 88 hours, halted after they reached an understanding on the evening of May 10.

Year of Networking and Data Centricity

General Upendra Dwivedi said at Sena Samvad, a civil-military interaction, that the Indian Army calls the year 2026-2027 as the 'Year of Networking and Data Centricity.'

"We are seeking help from the younger generation to offer simple solutions to complex problems... During Op Sindoor, the civil defence exercise carried out across India were carried out by the NCC cadets...," he said.

The Army chief added, "This generation is 10 times better than our generation. They are much more adaptable, have a better risk appetite, socially aware, globally connected, and digitally fluent... Today, in addition to land, air, and maritime domains, we have cyber, space, and cognitive domains as well..."