Trump Says US Made 'Fortune' From Venezuela Oil After Military Operation

Trump, speaking after returning from talks in China, said the operation in Venezuela lasted less than an hour and claimed Caracas had earned more money in the past eight months than during the previous decade.

“It's a strong country with a strong military, but it went very quickly,” Trump said in remarks cited by media reports, adding that the United States had significantly benefited from Venezuelan oil resources after the operation.

Trump also described Cuba as a“failed nation” and said Washington was seeking broader political change across the region.

The comments come months after US forces detained Maduro during a controversial military intervention that sharply escalated tensions in Latin America and drew criticism from several governments and international observers.

The Trump administration has argued that rebuilding Venezuela's oil sector would help stabilize global energy supplies while increasing American energy influence in the Western Hemisphere.

Venezuela holds some of the world's largest proven crude oil reserves, but years of sanctions, economic collapse and political instability severely reduced production and exports.

Trump's remarks also follow his recent meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, where discussions reportedly focused on Iran, global energy security, the Strait of Hormuz and broader geopolitical competition between Washington, Beijing and Moscow.