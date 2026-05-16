Assam CM Inaugurates India's First AI 'Phygital' Bank In Guwahati

Taking a major leap in the digital and AI ecosystem, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated India's first AI-powered "phygital" banking branch of Slice Small Finance Bank at GS Road in Guwahati.

According to the release, it may be noted that this next-generation banking space blends physical and digital services seamlessly through AI-enabled self-service kiosks, paperless cash deposits and withdrawals, and streamlined digital onboarding. The branch is designed to make banking more accessible and inclusive for customers across segments, combining physical trust with digital convenience.

Through an expanding physical presence and robust digital infrastructure, the bank will reportedly extend access to responsible credit, savings, and payment solutions to individuals and small businesses, particularly those who have historically had limited access to modern banking services, the release stated.

A Step Towards Financial Inclusion

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma said that this new digital and AI-enabled branch represents another step toward building a more inclusive financial ecosystem across urban and underserved communities alike.

"The opening of the bank with its unique services represents the right kind of investment that the State government has been working for quite sometimes. The partnership that the government has with the Slice Small Finance Bank is the right kind of collaboration that Assam needs and deserves," the CM said.

CM Sarma, moreover, said that the inauguration of India's first digital and AI-powered branch in Guwahati also speaks about Assam's readiness in supporting and encouraging the future of Indian banking.

UPI-Integrated Credit Access

The release said, speaking about the unique advantage of this digital and AI-powered branch, Sarma said that the customers in the bank would be able to access credit directly through the UPI interface without a separate application for the same.

"This would help small store owners, woman entrepreneurs get access to working capital for their business ventures on their phones in minutes," he said. He also attributed this development to financial inclusion in its most practical and meaningful form.

Assam: A Hub for Tech-Driven Investment

Sarma, on the occasion, said that the State government is committed to making Assam a destination for responsible, technology-driven investment. He also said that the government is relentless in creating conditions where businesses can thrive, where young people can find opportunity, and where every resident of this state has access to the financial tools they need to build a better life, the release stated.

The Chief Minister thanked the bank authorities for setting up this new-age bank branch in Guwahati.

Former Minister of Health and Family Welfare Ashok Singhal, MD and CEO, Slice Small Finance Bank Rajan Bajaj, MD and CEO, NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India), Dilip Asbe, among others, were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)