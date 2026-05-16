NEET-UG 2026 Leak: Pawar Backs Rahul's 'Murder' Jibe At Centre

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Saturday strongly condemned the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, accusing the Centre of "failure to act," while backing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement that "it is not suicide but murder."

Speaking to ANI, Pawar said students were under "huge frustration" after reports emerged that the question paper was leaked. "It is very unfortunate. Rahul Gandhi ji has said it is not suicide but murder, and I fully support his statement. The government should have taken strict action. Around 24 lakh students appear for NEET for just one lakh seats. They are under huge frustration as the paper was leaked a day before the exam," Pawar said.

He further added that "the incident had caused immense mental pressure on students, especially those who spend large amounts on coaching. The government has failed to act and must take strong measures. CBI has arrested an accused in the NEET paper leak case from Latur. Many arrests have been made across the country, including Maharashtra, Latur and Nashik," he said.

BJP Hits Back, Cites CBI Probe and Arrests

Meanwhile, BJP leader Prakash Reddy on Saturday slammed the Opposition for questioning the Centre over the cancellation of NEET UG 2026 examination following reports alleging question bank leak and affirmed that while Congress, in its tenure, never took action against such instances, the ruling BJP initiated a CBI inquiry.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader reflected on the details of the investigation and said that seven accused have been arrested, including the main accused. Defending the government, he reiterated the Centre's decision to conduct the NEET-UG exam in CBT mode starting in 2027, dismissing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "political accusations."

"In independent India, the exam papers of competitive exams were leaked many a time in different parts of the country, but no action was taken by the then ruling Congress. However, the government of India initiated a CBI inquiry on this particular issue and the main culprit was identified yesterday. He belongs to Pune and is behind bars now, with seven people already being arrested. The government of India has very clearly declared that the exam will be conducted online next year to check the leaking of papers. Political accusations of Rahul Gandhi will not yield any results," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)