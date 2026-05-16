Kazakhstan, World Bank Discuss New Investment Cycle And Economic Reforms
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on strategic issues – the transition to a high-income economy, improving productivity and economic efficiency, infrastructure development, digitalization and artificial intelligence, and modern financing instruments.
These areas are directly linked to the task of forming a more competitive and technology-driven model of economic growth. In turn, ongoing reforms across various sectors complement efforts to increase investment.
Bektenov noted that Kazakhstan is prioritizing the acceleration of economic diversification and further improvement of the investment climate. With the adoption of the new Constitution, Kazakhstan is entering a new stage of its development. Investment policy and the attraction of investment are among the key factors of sustainable economic growth, infrastructure modernization, technological renewal, and productivity enhancement.--
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