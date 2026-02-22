403
Trump Hikes Global Tariffs to 15 Percent After Court Ruling
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his global trade offensive Saturday, lifting a newly imposed import tariff from 10% to 15% — just one day after the nation's highest court dismantled the legal foundation underpinning much of his broader tariff agenda.
The Supreme Court ruled Friday that the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not grant Trump the authority to levy the sweeping reciprocal tariffs he had applied to nearly every trading partner worldwide. Within hours of that ruling, Trump pivoted, invoking the older Trade Act of 1974 to immediately reinstate a 10% global tariff — then moved to push it higher the following day.
Trump announced Saturday he was raising the rate to what he called the "fully allowed and legally tested 15% level," while lashing out at the judiciary, condemning the court's ruling as "ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American."
The president vowed that his administration would identify avenues to implement "new and legally permissible tariffs" in the months ahead, signaling the trade fight is far from over. He had previously indicated his intent to launch formal investigations into foreign trade practices he deems unfair — a mechanism that could trigger yet another round of duties.
The 1974 statute provides presidential authority to impose tariffs for up to 150 days, after which any continuation requires approval from Congress. Confronted by reporters Friday on the scope of his remaining trade powers, Trump was characteristically blunt: "we have the right to do pretty much what we want to do."
Since reclaiming the White House last year, Trump has pursued an aggressive protectionist posture — slapping 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, rolling out a baseline 10% levy against dozens of nations he accused of "ripping off" the US, and even threatening additional economic penalties against European nations that challenged his ambitions to acquire Greenland from Denmark.
