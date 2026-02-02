India And Norway Discuss Initiatives To Strengthen Economic Ties

MENAFN - IANS) Oslo, Feb 2 (IANS) Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, held a meeting with State Secretary, Norwegian Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ragnhild Sjoner Syrstad in Oslo on Monday, discussing strengthening of economic ties and boosting investments in green and blue tech sectors.

Following their talks, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote in a post on X: "During the visit to Oslo, Secretary (West) Sibi George held a productive meeting with State Secretary, Norwegian Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ms. Ragnhild Sjoner Syrstad. They discussed deepening India-Norway economic ties after the implementation of India-EFTA-TEPA. They also discussed boosting investments in green and blue tech sectors."

On January 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen jointly announced the conclusion of the India–European Union Free Trade Agreement (India–EU FTA) at the 16th India–EU Summit in New Delhi.

Under the agreement, tariffs on over 90 per cent of EU goods exports to India will be eliminated or reduced, including steep duties of up to 44 per cent on machinery, 22 per cent on chemicals, and 11 per cent on pharmaceuticals, which will be mostly phased out. Tariffs on EU beer will be cut to 50 per cent, while duties on chemicals, aircraft, and spacecraft will be eliminated for almost all products.

Earlier in the day, George interacted with the Indian diaspora in Norway and highlighted India–European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and EU-FTA agreements, India's leadership of Global South, and its expanding global role. He lauded the role of Indian diaspora as a vital bridge between India and Norway.

"H.E. Amb Sibi George, Secretary (West) Ministry of External Affairs, India interacted with the vibrant and diverse Indian diaspora in Norway. During the interaction, he emphasised the importance of the Indian diaspora in India's growth and global engagement, while also highlighting India–EFTA and EU-FTA agreements, India's leadership of Global South, and its expanding global role," the Indian Embassy in Norway posted on X.

"He appreciated the role of the Indian diaspora as a vital bridge between India and Norway. The programme also featured a classical dance performance by the Mudra team. Singing of the National Anthem added a patriotic fervour to the gathering," it added.

Sibi George arrived in Oslo on Sunday to participate in the 12th Foreign Office Consultations with Torgier Larsen, Secretary General, Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Upon his arrival, India's Ambassador to Norway Gloria Gangte extended a warm welcome to George.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Norway stated, "Warm welcome to H.E. Shri Sibi George, Secretary West, MEA India to Norway. Secretary (West) arrived in Oslo today for the 12th Foreign Office Consultations with his counterpart H.E Torgier Larsen, Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Norway. The visit aims to strengthen India–Norway cooperation across key sectors and deepen bilateral ties."

Bilateral ties between India and Norway commenced in February 1947. Since then, the two nations have been sharing a cordial and friendly relationship, according to India and Norway respect each other for their commonly shared values of democracy, human rights and rule of law.