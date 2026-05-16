Kazakhstan Launches Automated Urban Rail System In Astana

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has launched the operation of the Astana LRT system, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

Astana Akim Zhenis Kassymbek stated that a dedicated dispatch service for the light rail transit system has been established within the framework of the LRT launch. In total, 21 specialists are engaged in monitoring and regulating Astana's public transport operations.

Each LRT train is designed to accommodate more than 600 passengers. The system will operate 15 trains, including four reserve units, in driverless mode along a 22.4-kilometer route.

The functions of control, acceleration, braking, door operation, and emergency response are fully automated. At the same time, the system retains the capability for manual control and communication with dispatch operators to ensure additional safety oversight.

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