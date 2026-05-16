Computer-Based NEET Exam Fine, But Paper Leak Nexus Must Be Crushed First, Says DU VC Singh (IANS Exclusive)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Delhi University Vice Chancellor, Yogesh Singh, has said that the proposed transition of the NEET-UG examination to a computer-based format involves several aspects that require careful examination, while stressing that merely introducing new systems would not solve the crisis unless the root cause behind repeated paper leaks is eliminated.

The remarks came after the National Testing Agency (NTA) officially rescheduled the NEET-UG 2026 examination for June 21 following the cancellation of the May 3 exam amid allegations of a widespread paper leak. The re-examination will be conducted in offline mode across the country from 2:00 P.M. to 5:15 P.M.

Earlier, during a press conference, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced a series of measures regarding the NEET re-examination process. He stated that the June 21 examination would be extended by 15 minutes and informed that admit cards for the re-exam would be issued by June 14. He also announced that beginning next year, NEET-UG would be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Speaking to IANS on the issue, Yogesh Singh said, "As of now, the exam for June 21 has been declared. There will definitely be a discussion on how things should be conducted going forward. The Education Minister has announced that the next examination will be a computer-based test. There are many separate aspects to this, also, which all of us will have to examine. Because cyber attacks happen very frequently."

He further cautioned that technological changes alone would not be sufficient unless authorities dismantle the organised networks allegedly involved in paper leaks.

"We may create new systems, but until these gangs and groups are broken, challenges will continue to remain for us. I am fully confident that this time the matter will be taken to the root, and until these people are frightened and stopped, they will continue creating obstacles in improving the system somewhere or the other," he said.

The DU Vice Chancellor also demanded strict action if any officials within the NTA were found complicit in the leak.

"As far as NTA is concerned, if someone there has any role in this leak, there should be exemplary punishment for them. This should be investigated immediately," Singh added.

While stating that he was not fully aware of the detailed organisational structure of the NTA, Singh said accountability rested with the examination agency.

"I do not have a lot of detailed knowledge about the organisational structure of the NTA, but they are indeed responsible for this. They were conducting this test, so it is their responsibility to ensure that such breaches do not occur," he said.

Commenting on the protests that erupted after the cancellation of the examination, Singh appealed to students and organisations not to politicise the matter.

"NTA has now announced the new date; the exam will be held on June 21. Even earlier, I did not feel there was any need for protest, and even today, I would say there is no need for it, because this is a sensitive subject. It is connected to the future of our students," he said.

He added that although the paper leak should never have happened, cancelling the examination was necessary to protect deserving candidates.

"The way the question paper was leaked or breached, that should not have happened -- there is no debate about that. But if it had not been caught, if action had not been taken, and if the exam had not been cancelled, then many such students would have gotten admission who did not deserve it. It would have been a huge injustice to those students who were hardworking, innocent, studying sincerely, and who did not receive the question paper. The government took the correct decision," Singh stated.

"The people protesting this should stop, as it is not about the politics but about the future of our children," he added.

At the same time, the Vice Chancellor encouraged students preparing for the re-examination to remain motivated and continue studying with focus. He also urged parents to ensure that aspirants remain in a stress-free environment ahead of the exam.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would carry out a detailed investigation to identify the source of the breach in the examination chain and determine the full extent of the conspiracy.

The minister asserted that the government would ensure stringent action against those involved in malpractice and warned that any attempt to undermine the integrity of the examination system would invite severe consequences.

He also announced that candidates would receive refunds of their examination fees and confirmed that the upcoming re-examination would be conducted free of cost.

To make the process easier for students, the NTA will allow candidates to select their preferred examination city one week before the test. Pradhan also said that transportation arrangements would be made as far as possible, considering prevailing weather conditions.