Viral Video: British Couple With Baby Hails Indian Railways, Internet Impressed!

A British couple travelling across India with their two-month-old baby has come out praising the facilities on Indian Railways. They claim that our trains are the best way to travel between cities. The video they shared on Instagram, titled 'Experiences of travelling in India with a two-month-old baby', has now gone viral on social media. While sharing their train journey experiences, the couple also appreciated the immense love the country shows to people travelling with children.

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Praise for Indian Railways

Hazel Lindsey and Martin Bailey say that one of the best experiences of their India tour was the train journey with their baby, Alexander. "We've always loved travelling on Indian Railways and wanted our son Alexander to experience it too," the couple said. "It's still the best way to travel between cities. The trains are mostly on time, and it's very easy to book tickets through the mobile app. Some railway stations can get quite crowded, but lifts and porters make things much easier. We had a huge amount of luggage with us." Lindsey added that their baby loved the lively atmosphere in India and had the best sleep of his life during the journey.

Check out the post on Instagram

A post shared by Hazel Lindsey (@hazel_)

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'It takes a whole village to raise a child'

"He would sleep soundly in his baby carrier while we were travelling in an auto-rickshaw or even while we were eating mutton biryani. Everyone we met wanted to ask about the baby. You have to be positive about complete strangers coming up to you and wanting to interact with the baby," Lindsey said. The couple noted that India welcomes those with children with open arms, recalling how restaurants would bring beautiful little cradles to their table for the baby to lie in. As the video went viral, many people left comments. "They say it takes a whole village to raise a child; India is that village," one person wrote. Another commented, "Bringing cradles to the dinner table is a truly amazing thing."