SHOCKING! Delhi School Principal Accused Of Seeking Extra Money For TC In Viral Post, Netizens React

A private school in Delhi has come under fire after a video went viral on social media claiming that the principal of the school sought additional funds in order to provide a transfer certificate (TC). The post, which was shared on X by user @Ramanand06X, depicted a parent going to the school to pick up his son's transfer certificate after paying all outstanding payments. But before the paperwork could be given to him, the principal allegedly demanded that he pay an extra Rs 200.

Sharing the incident online, the user wrote,“200Rs for a transfer certificate? A father visited a private school in Delhi to collect his son's TC, but the principal allegedly demanded Rs 200 first, only then you'll get the certificate. After paying, the father's question when all fees are already cleared, why charged extras for a TC?

The money was being returned all of a sudden, but the evidence had previously been documented. Nowadays, some wonder if certain private schools are turning into profitable enterprises rather than educational institutions. The message quickly acquired popularity on social media, with many individuals voicing their displeasure and rage at the "unethical practices."

Take A Look At Viral Post

200₹ for a transfer certificate?A father visited a private school in Delhi to collect his son's TC, but the principal allegedly demanded ₹200 first, only then you'll get the certificate paying the father's question when all fees are already cleared, why charged... twitter/Rcasa0P7wJ

- Ramanand (@Ramanand06X) May 15, 2026

Social Media Reactions

Reacting to the viral video, one user commented,“This incident at the CM Model School in Buddha Vihar, Delhi is extremely shocking. Rs20,000 was demanded to release the TC despite all outstanding fees being cleared. The money was returned as soon as questions were asked. It is thought-provoking what might have happened to all those parents who would have paid the money quietly."

Another said, "Education ought to be a business rather than a service this video, the school administration and principal Sudha Tripathi should be held responsible. This video should be shared with the Directorate of Education and the Delhi Education Department very away. #LootingPrivateSchool""

A third user wrote,“Normal thing education mafia nexus is very strong, they don't fear complaints as they know the person who will be hearing complaints is part of their group only."

Several others criticised the growing commercialisation of education in India.“Most of the school and colleges are now money making machines across India. Govt should setp in and take some measures to curb this," one comment read.

Another user remarked,“The people who are now asking – Are some private schools becoming money, making businesses instead of place for education?