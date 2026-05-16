K Kavitha Writes To PM Modi For Removal Of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Over POCSO Case Against His Son

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 16 (IANS) Telangana Rakshana Sena President, K Kavitha, on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the immediate removal of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, from the Union Council of Ministers in connection with a POCSO case against his son Bageerath.

In the letter, K Kavitha targetted the Union Minister following a First Information Report (FIR) registered against his son under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"I am writing to you to draw your urgent attention to a matter of significant institutional propriety, legal ethics, and public trust concerning the composition of the Union Council of Ministers," K Kavitha stated in her letter to Prime Minister Modi.

She argued that Bandi Sanjay Kumar's continuation in a highly sensitive portfolio like the Ministry of Home Affairs, which wields immense administrative weight over law enforcement mechanisms, presents a direct conflict of interest.

She stressed that the paramount objective of the state must be to guarantee that the ongoing investigation and subsequent judicial proceedings are conducted with absolute independence, transparency, and fairness.

The Telangana Rakshana Sena chief asserted that public faith in the neutrality of the justice system requires that no shadow of political influence hangs over the case involving a minor.

"Therefore, I request you to remove Bandi Sanjay Kumar from his position in the Ministry of Home Affairs until the investigation and trial are fully concluded," she said in the letter, adding that taking this step would reinforce public confidence and ensure that justice for minors remains paramount above all political considerations.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and the office of the Union Minister of State have not issued an official reaction to the representation yet.

The case was registered under relevant Sections of the BNS and POCSO Act on May 8 against the Union Minister's son, Bageerath based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl.