46 Enemy Strikes Reported In Chernihiv Region One Woman Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

Chaus stated that FPV drones attacked border villages in the Koriukivka community. In one of the settlements, a house caught fire-residents extinguished the blaze-and another home and the roof of a village club were also damaged. In another village, a car and an ATV were hit. In yet another village, a house and a passenger car were damaged.

In the Mena community of the Koriukivka district, a transport infrastructure facility was hit.

In Semenivka, Novhorod-Siverskyi district, a grocery store was damaged as a result of an FPV drone strike.

“Last night, the enemy attacked a village in the Novhorod-Siverskyi community with Gerbera UAVs. At least three houses were damaged. A civilian woman was injured,” Chaus reported.

Houses and port infrastructure damaged in Odesa region following Russian attack; casualties reported

He added that critical infrastructure facilities were hit in two districts of the region.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 14, more than 31,000 customers in the Chernihiv region were left without power due to a Russian attack