Karnataka Minister Hebbalkar Urges Parties Not To Politicise Hijab Issue In Schools

MENAFN - IANS) Udupi (Karnataka), May 16 (IANS) Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar on Saturday urged political parties not to politicise issues related to education, stating that students' interests and future should not be compromised.

Commenting on the controversy surrounding the state government's move to remove the ban on hijab and other religious symbols, Hebbalkar said students should not be dragged into political debates.

“There should be no interference in education. Students are innocent. Parents send their children to schools and colleges to build their careers, and no political party should indulge in politics at the cost of students,” she said in Udupi.

“We should not play games with the future of the student community. There should be a conducive atmosphere for students to learn,” she added.

The minister said she did not want to comment in detail on the controversy but stressed that issues relating to hijab or any religious matter should be handled carefully, keeping students' interests in mind.

“Whether it is hijab or any issue related to Hindus, while carrying out politics, leaders should be mindful of students, their education, and their future,” she stated.

Reacting to banners proclaiming Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar as the future Chief Minister, Hebbalkar said leadership decisions were entirely the prerogative of the party high command.

“The banners are put up out of affection and love by supporters. I am a disciplined soldier of the party, and the matter will be decided by the high command,” she said.

She further stated that any decision regarding the cabinet reshuffle or cabinet expansion would also be taken by the party leadership.

Shivakumar is regarded as the political godfather of Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. The banners proclaiming Shivakumar as future CM contained images of her son, Mrinal Hebbalkar.

Commenting on the economic situation and the Prime Minister's recent call for conservation of fuel, Hebbalkar alleged that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had warned the Central government about a possible crisis five months ago.

“Rahul Gandhi had warned the Centre about the impending crisis and urged it to take corrective measures. However, no attention was paid to the issue and politics continued,” she alleged.

“It is agreed that for the sake of the country, we need to practice austerity. But who is responsible for this situation? Why is the country facing such circumstances? That needs to be discussed,” she said.

Hebbalkar also criticised the Prime Minister over repeated public appeals regarding lifestyle and consumption habits.

“If Prime Minister Modi asks people to beat plates, people follow it. If he asks people to clap, they clap. Now he is asking people to minimise the use of diesel and petrol. Let us agree with that. But he is also asking people not to buy gold. The question is what measures the government itself has taken to address the crisis,” she said.

She further claimed that the media was portraying Prime Minister Modi as being“controlled by America and Russia”.

Reacting to the hike in petrol and diesel prices, Hebbalkar alleged that the Centre avoided increasing prices during elections in five states and introduced hikes immediately after the polls.

“They created an impression during elections that there would be no price hikes. Immediately after the elections, fuel prices were increased and people were advised to reduce fuel usage and avoid buying gold. The public needs to understand this,” she said.

Drawing a comparison with the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the UPA government, she claimed crude oil prices were higher then, but fuel prices were kept comparatively lower.

“The current Central government has been fortunate because crude oil prices have not increased significantly in the last 12 years, yet people are being exploited,” she alleged.

On allegations of money being collected at government-run Anganwadi centres, Hebbalkar said strict action would be taken if such incidents were found.

“If even Rs 1,000 is collected in government-run Anganwadi centres, an inquiry will be conducted, and action will be initiated. All expenses are borne by the government,” she said.

Commenting on law and order in the region, the minister said the situation had improved compared to the past and claimed that police officers had been given a free hand to act.