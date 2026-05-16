Russian Army Has Lost 1,230 Invaders And Two Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

Russia has also lost 11,937 (+2) tanks, 24,574 (+5) armored fighting vehicles, 42,133 (+48) artillery systems, 1,788 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,381 (+2) air defense systems, 436 (+1) aircraft, 352 (+0) helicopters, 1,397 (+9) ground-based robotic systems, 293,323 (+1,865) tactical UAVs, 4,626 (+0) cruise missiles, 33 (+0) ships/boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 96,793 (+253) vehicles and tankers, 4,191 (+7) specialized equipment.

Data is being updated.

Zelensky: Important that world does not remain silent about Russian strikes

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 10:00 p.m. on May 15, there were 221 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the front lines, 30 of them occurred in the Pokrovsk sector.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here.