Russian Army Has Lost 1,230 Invaders And Two Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine
Russia has also lost 11,937 (+2) tanks, 24,574 (+5) armored fighting vehicles, 42,133 (+48) artillery systems, 1,788 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,381 (+2) air defense systems, 436 (+1) aircraft, 352 (+0) helicopters, 1,397 (+9) ground-based robotic systems, 293,323 (+1,865) tactical UAVs, 4,626 (+0) cruise missiles, 33 (+0) ships/boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 96,793 (+253) vehicles and tankers, 4,191 (+7) specialized equipment.
Data is being updated.Read also: Zelensky: Important that world does not remain silent about Russian strikes
As reported by Ukrinform, as of 10:00 p.m. on May 15, there were 221 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the front lines, 30 of them occurred in the Pokrovsk sector.
Ukrinform photos can be purchased here.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment