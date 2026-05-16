Inside PHOTOS Of Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's Super-Luxe Sea-Facing Mumbai Apartment

Take a peek into Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's luxurious life in their stunning sea-facing Mumbai home. Explore how the Bollywood power couple enjoys comfort, elegance, and breathtaking views in one of the city's most talked-about residences.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of Bollywood's most-loved couples. They are famous for their amazing acting careers and a lifestyle everyone wants. The two got married in December 2021. Since then, they have been winning hearts on screen and have also built a life full of style, success, and comfort.Vicky and Katrina are both super successful in their careers. Reports say Vicky Kaushal has a net worth of about Rs 41 crore. Katrina Kaif's net worth, on the other hand, is between Rs 224 crore and Rs 263 crore. She earns her money from hit films, brand deals, her own beauty brand Kay Beauty, and smart property investments. Together, their combined wealth makes them one of Bollywood's richest couples.

The couple lives in a gorgeous 4-BHK, 7,000 sq. ft. apartment that faces the sea. It's on the 8th floor of the high-end Rajmahal building in Juhu. This building is famous because many A-list stars live there, giving it an exclusive vibe with amazing views of the Arabian Sea. Their apartment has six bathrooms, two balconies, and two servant rooms, making it both practical and luxurious.

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The home's interiors have a simple yet classy look. The design uses exposed brick walls, old-school Edison bulbs, and lots of indoor plants to create a cosy, natural feel. They have a large balcony that faces the sea. It is decorated with bamboo chairs and plants, offering a peaceful break from Mumbai's busy life.Outside their home, Vicky and Katrina lead a lifestyle that is both fancy and down-to-earth. They attend big Bollywood parties and go on amazing holidays, balancing their public and private lives perfectly. Their passion for fitness, fashion, and travel shows in their choices, making them a couple many people look up to. Plus, their neighbours in the Rajmahal building include celebrities like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, which makes their address even more exclusive. Surrounded by Mumbai's top names, their home is a true sign of their success and good taste.