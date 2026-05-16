Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Rates Stay High Check Latest Prices In Major Cities (May 16, 2026)

Fuel Prices Remain Elevated Across India

Petrol and diesel prices continued to stay high across India on May 16 following a sharp increase of nearly ₹3 per litre announced by oil marketing companies. The latest hike comes amid rising global crude oil prices and supply concerns triggered by geopolitical tensions in West Asia and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.

The revision has pushed petrol prices above the ₹100 mark in several major cities, increasing pressure on household budgets and transportation costs. Diesel prices have also surged sharply, sparking concerns among transport operators and businesses dependent on fuel-intensive operations.

Why Petrol and Diesel Prices Have Increased

According to reports, state-run oil companies were facing mounting losses because of rising international crude oil prices and increased operational costs. The Centre recently approved the price revision after weeks of stability in domestic fuel rates.

Industry experts believe the ongoing Middle East conflict and uncertainty around crude oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have significantly impacted global energy markets.

Latest Petrol Prices in Major Cities

City Petrol Price (₹/litre) Increase

Delhi ₹97.77- ₹3.00

Mumbai ₹106.68 - ₹3.14

Kolkata ₹108.70 - ₹3.29

Chennai ₹103.67 - ₹2.83

Hyderabad ₹110.89 - ₹3.39

Bengaluru ₹106.21 - ₹3.11

Latest Diesel Prices in Major Cities

City Diesel Price - (₹/litre) Increase

Delhi ₹90.67 - ₹3.00

Mumbai ₹93.14 - ₹3.11

Kolkata ₹95.13 - ₹3.11

Chennai ₹95.25 - ₹2.86

Hyderabad ₹98.96 - ₹3.39

Bengaluru ₹94.10 - ₹3.11

Also Read: Fuel crisis: SC orders video hearings, encourages judges' car-pool

Transport Sector Feels The Heat

The fuel price increase has already triggered demands for fare revisions in several cities. In Kolkata, private bus and auto operators have sought higher fares after diesel prices crossed the ₹95 per litre mark. Transport unions argue that existing fares are no longer sustainable under rising operational costs.

Meanwhile, Indian Oil Corporation officials said refineries are operating at more than 100 percent capacity to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply across the country. The company described the latest revision as a“very small rise” despite growing public concern over inflationary pressure.

What Determines Fuel Prices In India?

Fuel prices in India are influenced by multiple domestic and international factors.

Key Factors Affecting Petrol, Diesel Rates