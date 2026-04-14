Athletics: Uganda To Send Four Athletes To 2026 World Athletics Relays

MENAFN - IANS) Kampala (Uganda), April 14 (IANS) Uganda Athletics has named its final squad for the 2026 World Athletics Relays, set to take place in Gaborone, Botswana. Uganda Athletics Federation president Dominic Otuchet confirmed to Xinhua on Tuesday that a team of four athletes will represent the country at the competition.

Botswana will host the event at the Botswana National Stadium from May 2-3. This will be the eighth edition of the World Athletics Relays and the first time the event is staged on African soil. "We were cleared by the world body because of our ranking, and we can only manage to send four runners and no reserves because of a lack of finances," added Otuchet.

Despite the limited squad size, Otuchet emphasised that preparations are already underway. "I want to commend the athletes and coaches for their tireless commitment," he added.

Uganda's team comprises Haron Adoli, Kenneth Omuka, Shida Leni, and Maureen Banura, reports Xinhua.

The team is expected to face strong competition from established relay powerhouses, including South Africa, the United States, Canada, Botswana, Britain, Jamaica, Spain, and Kenya.

The 2026 World Athletics Relays will be held at the Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone, Botswana, on May 2 and 3. It will be the 8th edition of the World Athletics Relays and the first time the event will be held in Botswana, or in Africa.

The World Athletics Relays in Gaborone will mark Botswana's first time hosting a World Athletics Series event. The capital city held a Continental Tour Gold meeting in 2023 and will also host the Botswana Golden Grand Prix on April 12, 2024.

The 2026 World Athletics Relays will serve as a qualifying event for the 2026 World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest and the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing. In this context, the top six teams in the Mixed 4×100 metres relay and 4×400 metres relay will secure direct entry to Budapest, while the top 12 teams in each event will qualify for Beijing.