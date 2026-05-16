Kingdom Braces For Temperature Rise, Dusty Conditions Early Week

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 16 (Petra) -- Pleasant spring weather is expected to prevail across most regions of the Kingdom on Saturday, before temperatures begin a gradual rise on Sunday, accompanied by dusty and windy conditions in several areas early next week, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.

The department said mild conditions will dominate most areas on Saturday, while warmer weather will persist in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-altitude clouds are also expected, with moderate northwesterly winds becoming active at times, particularly in the Badia regions.

A noticeable increase in temperatures is forecast on Sunday, bringing relatively mild weather to most parts of the Kingdom and hotter conditions in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Medium- and high-altitude clouds are expected to appear, especially over northern and central regions, while moderate westerly winds are forecast to intensify at times, stirring dust in desert areas.

On Monday, weather conditions will remain mild in most regions, while hot conditions continue in low-lying and desert areas. The department warned of active westerly winds accompanied by strong gusts reaching 50-60 kilometers per hour in some locations, triggering dust waves and reducing horizontal visibility, particularly in the Badia.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly on Tuesday, with moderate weather prevailing across most regions and continued hot conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, Aqaba, and desert areas. High-altitude clouds are also forecast, while active northwesterly winds with occasional strong gusts are expected to maintain dusty conditions in exposed areas.

Forecast temperatures in East Amman on Saturday will range between 24 C and 13 C, while West Amman is expected to record temperatures between 22 C and 11 C. Temperatures in the northern highlands will range from 19 C to 8 C, and between 21 C and 7 C in the Shara highlands.

The Badia regions are forecast to record temperatures between 31 C and 12 C, while the plains will range from 25 C to 13 C. Temperatures in the northern Jordan Valley are expected between 33 C and 18 C, rising to 35 C and 21 C in the southern Jordan Valley. The Dead Sea will record temperatures between 34 C and 19 C, while Aqaba is forecast between 35 C and 20 C.

//Petra// AJ