A Delayed Art Dubai Opens With Fewer Galleries-But Buyers Abound

MENAFN - USA Art News) Art Dubai Opens 20th Edition With a Smaller Fair and a Stronger Sense of Resolve

Art Dubai opened its 20th edition on Thursday at Madinat Jumeirah with a noticeably reduced footprint and a crowd that seemed to understand the stakes. The fair, delayed from its original mid-April dates after geopolitical unrest, is being presented as a Special Edition with 50 largely regional galleries - roughly 60 percent fewer than the about 120 exhibitors first expected.

Even so, the opening day was busy. Most collectors in attendance came from the Gulf and the wider Middle East, and many galleries described the mood as unusually focused. Several participants said the fair felt closer to its pre-Covid scale, when the event was more intimate and less overtaken by the pace of Dubai's rapid expansion.

The fair's organizers also made an unusual financial move: booth costs were refunded in a risk-sharing arrangement, and entry was free for the first time in Art Dubai's history. For exhibitors, that decision signaled a willingness to absorb some of the pressure created by the region's instability. Dubai itself is navigating a period of economic vulnerability tied to the conflict, and the fair's leaner format reflects that reality.

Still, the response from galleries and collectors suggested that the event remains a crucial meeting point for the regional art scene. Beirut-based participants were especially visible, despite the fact that Lebanon has yet to reach a ceasefire agreement with Israel. Saleh Barakat Gallery presented a booth featuring Nabil Nahas, Anachar Basbous, Samir Sayegh, and Abulrahman Katanani, while Beirut collector Abraham Karabajakian described the fair as a form of cultural oxygen.

International participation was more selective, but not absent. Galerie Atiss Dakar returned for a second year with a booth titled“Spiritual,” showing work by Senegalese and Togolese artists. P420 of Bologna also participated again and said it plans to appear at Frieze Abu Dhabi in November. Ab-Anbar returned after several years away, though a work by Palestinian artist Dima Srouji had to be rerouted through Europe before arriving in Dubai.

For Art Dubai, the 20th edition is less a celebration of scale than a demonstration of endurance. In a year shaped by disruption, the fair is positioning itself as a place where regional networks can still gather, trade, and insist on continuity.