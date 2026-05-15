In Kyiv, Man Threatens To Blow Up High-Rise Building Police Detain Man

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the report was made by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

As noted this morning, the man called the 102 emergency hotline and stated that he intended to release natural gas into an apartment and cause an explosion.

National Police units immediately arrived at the scene, including an investigative team, patrol officers, bomb disposal experts, and dog handler units. Law enforcement officers evacuated the building's residents.

To prevent possible consequences, the gas supply was promptly shut off.

Operatives quickly located the apartment where the man was staying.

“He locked himself inside the apartment and threatened through the door to harm himself, as well as claiming to have a grenade. Police officers negotiated with the suspect, and he soon emerged from the apartment. He turned out to be a 40-year-old resident,” the police stated.

During a search of the man's home, law enforcement officers did not find any explosive devices.

The suspect was taken to the police station to clarify all the circumstances, and proceedings were initiated under Article 296, Part 4, of the Criminal Code of Ukraine-hooliganism.

Man detonates grenade in Sumy region, five people injured

The decision on filing formal charges is currently pending.

As reported by Ukrinform, police have charged a man with detonating an F-1 grenade in an apartment in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district, resulting in one death and one injury.

Photo: National Police