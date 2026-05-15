Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
In Kyiv, Man Threatens To Blow Up High-Rise Building Police Detain Man

In Kyiv, Man Threatens To Blow Up High-Rise Building Police Detain Man


2026-05-15 06:47:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the report was made by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

As noted this morning, the man called the 102 emergency hotline and stated that he intended to release natural gas into an apartment and cause an explosion.

National Police units immediately arrived at the scene, including an investigative team, patrol officers, bomb disposal experts, and dog handler units. Law enforcement officers evacuated the building's residents.

To prevent possible consequences, the gas supply was promptly shut off.

Operatives quickly located the apartment where the man was staying.

“He locked himself inside the apartment and threatened through the door to harm himself, as well as claiming to have a grenade. Police officers negotiated with the suspect, and he soon emerged from the apartment. He turned out to be a 40-year-old resident,” the police stated.

During a search of the man's home, law enforcement officers did not find any explosive devices.

The suspect was taken to the police station to clarify all the circumstances, and proceedings were initiated under Article 296, Part 4, of the Criminal Code of Ukraine-hooliganism.

Read also: Man detonates grenade in Sumy region, five people injured

The decision on filing formal charges is currently pending.

As reported by Ukrinform, police have charged a man with detonating an F-1 grenade in an apartment in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district, resulting in one death and one injury.

Photo: National Police

MENAFN15052026000193011044ID1111123249



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search