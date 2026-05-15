Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs Global Industry Almanac 2021-2025 & 2026-2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities in the gyms, health & fitness clubs market include catering to growing consumer focus on overall wellness by offering services like meditation and recovery zones. Adapting to changing fitness trends post-COVID-19 can further drive growth in a market affected by currency fluctuation in some regions.

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs Global Industry Almanac 2021-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs industry report delivers a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative summary, including market size with forecasts extending to 2030. It also features detailed descriptions of leading players, alongside key financial metrics and an analysis of market competition dynamics.

Key Highlights



The gyms, health and fitness clubs market comprises establishments offering facilities and services for physical exercise and fitness, such as workout equipment, classes, and personal training. Revenue is calculated from membership fees.

Market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices, with currency conversions employing yearly average exchange rates. Some countries, including Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia, might show declining trends due to exchange rate impacts.

The worldwide gyms, health & fitness clubs market generated $125.7 billion in revenue in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2020 to 2025.

Market growth from 2020 to 2025 was driven by increased focus on health, wellness, and preventive care following the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing overall well-being over traditional gym activities. This shift has influenced gyms to offer additional services, such as meditation and recovery zones, to cater to evolving client demands.

Report Scope



Streamline entry-level research by identifying size, growth, major segments, and leading entities in the global gyms, health & fitness clubs market.

Apply Five Forces analysis to assess the competitive intensity and attractiveness of the global gyms, health & fitness clubs market.

Profiles of leading companies detail key market players' global operations and financial performance. Support presentations and pitches with insights into future growth prospects, including five-year market forecasts.

Reasons to Buy



What was the global gyms, health & fitness clubs market size by value in 2025?

What will the market size be in 2030?

What factors influence competition strength in the global gyms, health & fitness clubs market?

How has the market evolved over the past five years? What are the primary segments of the global gyms, health & fitness clubs market?

Company Profiles



24 Hour Fitness USA Inc

4TP Fitness

ACTIC Group AB

Alex Fitness LLC

Amore Fitness Pte Ltd

Anytime Fitness LLC

Basic Fit NV

Bluefit Academias de Ginastica e Participacoes SA

Bodytech Participacoes SA

Cia Athletica

CROSSFIT, INC.

Crunch Holdings LLC

CSI Bally Total Fitness Ltd

David Lloyd Leisure Ltd

Diverse Retails Pvt Ltd

Equinox Holdings Inc

Evolution Wellness Holdings Pte Ltd

Fitness House

Gold's Gym International Inc

GoodLife Fitness Centres Inc

Grupo Sports World SAB de CV

Jetts Fitness Pty Ltd

KD Healthcare Co Ltd

Konami Group Corp

Mars Sportif Tesisler Isletmecilik AS

Nordic Wellness

Planet Fitness Inc

Pure Gym Ltd

Rizap Group Inc

RSG Group GmbH

SATS ASA

Shanghai One Trillion Wade Fitness Management Co Ltd

Smart Fit

Snap Fitness

Virgin Active Ltd

World Class Fitness Club Zone Fitness

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