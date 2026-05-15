Middle Corridor Has Real Potential To Better Connect OTS Region With Global Trade Flows - Kubanychbek Omuraliyev (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Middle Corridor has a real potential to better connect the region of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) with global trade flows, OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliyev said in an exclusive interview with Trend ahead of the Informal Summit of the organization in Turkistan, Kazakhstan.

“Indeed, the Middle Corridor is becoming more and more important in today's global context. As supply chains are being reshaped, countries are looking not only for faster routes, but also for more reliable and diversified options. In this sense, the Middle Corridor is emerging as a very practical link between Asia and Europe. For us, its development remains a key priority under the Turkic World Vision 2040. It is one of the shortest overland routes between East and West and has real potential to better connect our region with global trade flows,” he said.

At the same time, the OTS secretary general pointed out that infrastructure alone is not enough.

“What really matters is coordination between countries and how efficiently the system works in practice. That is why we are focusing on both strengthening connectivity and simplifying operations along the route. A good example is the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, which is expected to significantly increase capacity and improve transit efficiency, with volumes reaching up to 15 million tons annually,” noted Omuraliyev.

He said that strong emphasis is also placed on digitalization in customs and logistics.

--