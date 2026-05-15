Satheesan To Take Oath In Grand Ceremony On Monday Rahul, Priyanka To Attend

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 15 (IANS) After ten days of intense uncertainty, backroom negotiations and dramatic twists in Delhi and Kerala, the Congress high command finally cleared the way for V.D. Satheesan to take oath as Kerala's next Chief Minister on Monday, marking the Congress party's return to the top post in the state after a long gap.

The last Congress Chief Minister to assume office in Kerala was Oommen Chandy in 2011.

The swearing-in ceremony is being planned as a massive political show of strength at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, where nearly one lakh people are expected to gather.

Senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjuna Kharge, are expected to attend the event along with the Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Telangana.

The entire cabinet is expected to be sworn in alongside Satheesan.

The first session of the new Assembly is scheduled for Thursday, when newly elected MLAs will take the oath.

Including Satheesan, 21 MLAs will be sworn in to take over the state for the next five years.

The United Democratic Front leadership is meeting here to finalise the composition of the cabinet with regard to the number of Ministers from each of the allies.

The decision in favour of Satheesan came only after hectic consultations at the highest level of the Congress leadership.

The crucial round of talks began early Thursday morning when K.C. Venugopal was called to Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi.

During discussions that reportedly lasted nearly three hours, Rahul Gandhi informed Venugopal that the leadership had decided to back Satheesan for the top post.

Priyanka Gandhi also joined efforts to ensure consensus within the party.

Rahul Gandhi later spoke to Ramesh Chennithala, who is learnt to have expressed strong displeasure over the decision.

Meanwhile, senior leaders, including Mukul Wasnik, Ajay Maken, Jairam Ramesh and Deepa Dasmunsi, gathered at Kharge's residence as the final contours of the announcement were worked out.

Once Venugopal publicly declared his acceptance of the decision, the remaining resistance before the high command melted away, paving the way for Satheesan's elevation to the state's highest office.