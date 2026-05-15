Whatsapp Introduces“Incognito Chats” For Private AI Conversations

Meta, the company behind WhatsApp, has officially announced the launch of a new“Incognito Chat” mode for its Meta AI assistant within the WhatsApp messenger, AzerNEWS reports.

The new feature is designed to provide maximum privacy when interacting with artificial intelligence, addressing growing concerns about the protection of sensitive user data

“Your conversations are not saved, and by default your messages disappear - giving you a space to think and explore ideas without prying eyes,” the Meta blog states. The move comes as people increasingly share personal, financial, medical, and work-related information with AI systems, despite ongoing concerns about how such data may be stored or used by companies.

WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart noted:“We are starting to ask many important questions about our lives with the help of AI systems, and it is not always necessary to share the underlying personal context with the companies that run them.”

According to Meta, messages exchanged with Meta AI may be used to improve its models, while private WhatsApp chats remain protected by end-to-end encryption and are not used for training purposes.

At the moment, Incognito Chat is available for text only, meaning users cannot upload images within this mode.

The assistant also includes built-in safety mechanisms designed to avoid answering harmful or sensitive prompts, instead steering conversations toward safer directions.

Interestingly, Meta is also planning to introduce a“Side Chat” feature in the coming months. This will allow users to summon Meta AI directly inside any WhatsApp conversation-for example, to quickly explain a message, translate text, or suggest replies without leaving the chat.

A notable detail is that Meta is increasingly positioning WhatsApp not just as a messaging app, but as an“AI-assisted communication platform,” where everyday conversations can seamlessly blend with real-time AI support.