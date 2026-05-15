Ludhiana's Halwara Airport Operational, A 'Historic Moment' For Punjab

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Friday termed the operationalisation of Halwara Airport a "historic moment" for Punjab and said it fulfilled Ludhiana's nearly three-decade-old demand for direct air connectivity.

In a post on X, Vikramjit Singh said he boarded the inaugural flight to Ludhiana along with Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu and MP Rajinder Gupta. "Boarded the inaugural flight to Ludhiana today with Union MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu and MP Rajinder Gupta," he posted on X.

Major Boost for Regional Economy

Calling the development a major boost for the region, the BJP MP said the operationalisation of Halwara Airport would strengthen industry, trade and exports in Ludhiana. "The operationalisation of Halwara Airport is a historic moment for Punjab and the fulfilment of Ludhiana's nearly 30-year-old demand for direct air connectivity. This major gift of the Central Government under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi will give a huge boost to Ludhiana's industry, trade, exports and economic growth," he said.

'New Chapter for Punjab'

Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, expressing his joy, also said this inaugural flight from Delhi to Ludhiana marks the beginning of a new chapter for Punjab. "There is no feeling like landing in your own city on a historic flight. I am deeply touched by the overwhelming and warm welcome I received at Halwara Airport today. Seeing the joy and excitement on the faces of my brothers and sisters from Ludhiana made this journey even more special. This flight from Delhi marks the beginning of a new chapter for Punjab. The 30-year-long wait has finally ended with a grand touchdown. Thank you, Ludhiana, for this incredible love," he posted on X.

Enhanced Infrastructure and Connectivity

Earlier in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the terminal building at Halwara Airport in Ludhiana.

According to an official release, the terminal building inaugurated by the PM at Halwara Airport was developed to establish a new gateway for the state, catering to Ludhiana and its surrounding industrial and agricultural hinterland. Located in the Ludhiana district, Halwara is also home to a strategically important Indian Air Force station. The earlier airport at Ludhiana had a relatively small runway suitable only for small aircraft. A new civil enclave was developed at Halwara with a longer runway capable of handling A320-type aircraft to enhance connectivity and accommodate larger planes.

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