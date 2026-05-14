BTU SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates Peabody Energy Corporation For Possible Securities Law Violations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Peabody Energy CEO told investors the Centurion mine was "well ahead of its original schedule" in February 2026. Weeks later, the company disclosed the startup was delayed

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) reported a net loss of $32.4 million in Q1 2026 after disclosing that the Centurion mine startup -- previously described by CEO James C. Grech as "well ahead of its original schedule" -- had been delayed. Shareholders who lost money on their BTU investment are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On February 5, 2026, during Peabody's Q4 2025 earnings call, CEO James C. Grech stated he had been in Australia the prior week where he observed the team and that the team was "installing the very last shield and the finishing touches on the Centurion mine in advance of starting long-wall mining, well ahead of its original schedule." He projected the mine would "deliver 3.5 million tons in 2026, ramping up to that 4.7 mark by 2028." When Q1 2026 results were released, the company disclosed that the Centurion startup was delayed -- making the 3.5 million ton target unachievable on the stated timeline.

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether Peabody Energy's officers and directors made materially false or misleading statements regarding the Centurion mine's operational readiness and production schedule. The investigation focuses on whether the company had internal knowledge of startup delays at the time the February 2026 statements were made.

BTU investors who suffered losses are encouraged to contact Levi & Korsinsky to discuss their legal rights. You may also reach Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BTU Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the BTU investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors who purchased BTU securities and suffered financial losses. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Peabody Energy made materially false or misleading statements regarding the Centurion mine's production schedule and operational readiness -- specifically CEO James C. Grech's February 2026 claim that the mine was "well ahead of its original schedule" and would deliver 3.5 million tons in 2026.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the BTU investigation? A: Investors who purchased BTU stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do BTU investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at ... or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my BTU shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought BTU and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171