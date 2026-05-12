Yogi Govt Announces Austerity Measures To Curb Fuel, Gold Consumption​

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, May 12 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a comprehensive set of directives aimed at radical austerity and self-reliance, urging the people of Uttar Pradesh to align with PM Modi's national call for resource conservation.​

In a high-level meeting on Tuesday with top administrative and police officials in Lucknow, the Chief Minister announced an immediate 50 per cent reduction in the vehicle fleets of himself, state ministers, and other dignitaries, ordering the removal of all non-essential vehicles from official convoys.​

The Chief Minister's appeal extends far beyond the government, calling on state residents to reduce fuel consumption and refrain from unnecessary gold purchases.​

Highlighting the state of flux in global affairs, he emphasised that the current situation necessitates collective caution and fiscal discipline.​

To lead by example, he suggested that all public representatives, including Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Assembly, utilise public transport at least once a week and proposed a state-wide“No Vehicle Day”.​

In a move to modernise administrative functioning, the Chief Minister directed that a“Work from Home” culture be prioritised.​

Industrial establishments and large startups are encouraged to adopt two-day remote work arrangements per week.​

Furthermore, at least 50 per cent of government meetings, seminars, and workshops at the state secretariat and directorates must now be conducted virtually.​

To curb energy costs, the state is shifting its focus towards PNG (Piped Natural Gas), Metro rail services, and electric vehicles.​

The Chief Minister proposed staggering office timings to reduce peak-hour traffic and encouraged the promotion of public bicycle-sharing schemes.​

Residents were also urged to conserve electricity, with a specific advisory for commercial complexes to minimise decorative lighting after 10 p.m.​

The Chief Minister also introduced a“Visit My State” campaign to promote domestic tourism and destination weddings within Uttar Pradesh, leveraging its rich heritage and eco-tourism spots.​

This initiative aims to discourage non-essential international travel for the next six months.​

By promoting“Swadeshi” products, including One District One Product and Geographical Indication-tagged handicrafts, the state intends to bolster local artisans.​

The Health and Agriculture departments have been tasked with promoting nutrition awareness and natural farming.​

The Chief Minister appealed to citizens to reduce cooking oil consumption to improve public health and reduce import dependency, directing administrative officials to collaborate with local restaurants and food vendors to promote low-oil food items.​

The Chief Minister directed the Agriculture Department to promote natural farming, utilising dung from the state's 1.5 million cattle, while prioritising the completion of the“Farmer Registry”.​

To curb unnecessary gold purchases, he instructed officials to coordinate with local jewellers and traders.​

He also called for expanding the PNG network in a mission mode and accelerating the adoption of rooftop solar panels under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.​