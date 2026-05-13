Inside MS Dhoni's Ranchi Farmhouse 'Kailashpati' With Gym, Cricket Nets, Stables And Orchard

MS Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse, Kailashpati, is a 7‐acre estate blending luxury with simplicity. From cricket nets and a gym to stables and orchards, the property reflects Dhoni's earthy lifestyle and love for nature.

MS Dhoni's farmhouse, Kailashpati, sits on Ring Road in Ranchi. Completed in 2017, the 7‐acre estate is valued at ₹6 crore. Its prime location offers connectivity to the city while ensuring privacy and tranquility.

The interiors reflect understated luxury with earthy tones and natural materials. The living room features expansive seating, large windows, and views of lush greenery. Memorabilia corners showcase Dhoni's trophies and jerseys, adding a personal touch.

The estate's gardens and walking trails are perfect for family picnics. Stables for horses and spaces for dogs and birds highlight MS Dhoni's love for animals. Cricket practice nets and a personal orchard add functionality and charm.

A state‐of‐the‐art gymnasium and indoor stadium keep MS Dhoni in peak form. Recreational spaces include a swimming pool and open verandas, offering both professional training facilities and areas to unwind.

Nearby plots on Ranchi's Ring Road range between ₹1.5 crore and ₹3 crore per acre. Circle rates vary from ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 per square meter, making Dhoni's farmhouse a premium investment in the region.

Kailashpati blends sustainability with luxury. Cultivated farmland provides fresh produce, while sports‐centric design includes cricket nets, gym, and pool. Surrounded by greenery, the farmhouse ensures clean air, peace, and a lifestyle rooted in nature.