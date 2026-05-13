Ajman Announces Eid Al Adha Public Holiday For Private Schools
- By: Laraib Anwer
Ajman announced the official Eid Al Adha public holiday for private schools across the emirate on Wednesday, May 13.
Students will get a holiday from Monday, May 25, until Sunday, May 31, with classes resuming on Monday, June 1, as per a statement by the Private Education Affairs Office.Recommended For You
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